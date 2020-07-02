NBA Shares Images of Practice Floor Installations Ahead of 2020 Restart

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The NBA shared an inside look at the setup for the upcoming resumption of the 2019-20 season in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday.

As seen in the following tweet, the league has been laying practice floors, which teams will use to prepare for the season's stretch run:

The restart is set to commence July 30 amid the coronavirus pandemic, with each of the remaining teams playing eight regular-season games. After that—and a possible play-in for the No. 8 spots—the top eight clubs in each conference will enter the playoffs.

Teams will begin arriving in Orlando on July 7, which will give them about three weeks to get ready for the continuation of the season, which was suspended March 11.

By holding every game in Orlando with no fans in attendance and only essential personnel present initially, the NBA is hoping to create bubble that will limit the spread of COVID-19 among its players, coaches and staff.

Several players tested positive for COVID-19 in the NBA's first run of mandatory tests recently, and those players will have to remain in isolation and then receive clearance from a doctor before reporting to Orlando.

Some players have opted out of the restart for various reasons, including coronavirus concerns and the desire to avoid injury with free agency coming up.

Of the 22 teams returning to play, nine are from the Eastern Conference and 13 are from the Western Conference. If the ninth-place team in either conference is within four games of the eighth-place team when the regular season ends, there will be a play-in.

In that scenario, the eighth-place team would have to beat the No. 9 team once, while the ninth-place team would have to win twice.

If all goes according to plan, the NBA Finals will end in October, and both free agency and the 2020 NBA draft will occur shortly thereafter.