Ravens' Tavon Young 'Ready to Go' After Neck Surgery, Per DC Don Martindale

Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale said cornerback Tavon Young is "ready to go" after missing the entire 2019 NFL season because of a neck injury.

"He looks healthy on the computer," Martindale told reporters. "He says he's healthy. He's ready to go. Tavon is ready to go, and if he tells me he's ready to go, I believe in him 100 percent. And he'll be ready to go, so I'm excited about that."

Young has missed two of the past three seasons because of serious injuries. He sat out the 2017 campaign because of a torn ACL suffered during offseason team activities.

"I cried," he said about that previous setback. "It hurt me. It broke me down. Once I got in the house I was just sitting there like, 'Man, I'm about to miss a whole season. I might get replaced right away, and it might be over.'"

Young bounced back to play 15 games for the Ravens in 2018, and he's been productive while typically working as the team's slot corner when healthy. He's recorded 90 total tackles, 13 passes defended, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries and two sacks across 31 appearances.

Baltimore selected the Temple product in the fourth round of the 2016 draft.

The 26-year-old Maryland native is set to rejoin a Ravens defense that ranked fourth in yards allowed (300.6) and sixth in passing yards allowed (207.2) in 2019.

Young will provide depth in the league's most talented secondary alongside fellow cornerbacks Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey and Jimmy Smith, as well as safeties Earl Thomas and Chuck Clark.

Baltimore is scheduled to open the regular season Sept. 13 against the AFC North rival Cleveland Browns.