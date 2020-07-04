Ranking the Greatest Active NBA Players with No Rings

0 of 11

Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

"But rings!" is often a fallback position for NBA fans locked in heated debates over the all-time legacies of their favorite individual players.

Michael Jordan's 6-0 record in the Finals may be the brightest feather in his cap in such debates.

But as we showed in June, some of the greatest players in league history went through their entire careers without playing for a title-winning team.

And some of the greatest players of the last two decades have the same distinction. Of course, there's still time for guys like Chris Paul, James Harden and Russell Westbrook to win a championship, but they're currently on track to join the likes of Charles Barkley and Karl Malone.

Where do those three rank among the greatest active players without rings? We'll use the following methodology to answer that question.