Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on WALTER, SummerSlam and More

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect wrestling companies around the globe, WWE faces great uncertainty regarding its summertime spectacular, SummerSlam.

Will it take place in front of fans? Will it be confined to the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida?

Those questions dominate this week's wrestling rumor and innuendo but are far from the only ones on the minds of insiders and fans alike.

What is the latest on Tessa Blanchard and the next stop in her career? What is up with United Kingdom champion WALTER and why has he not been featured on any WWE programming during the pandemic?

And finally, who did The Young Bucks originally want to fill the role of The Exalted One?

The answers to those questions await you inside.