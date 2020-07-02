Cowboys Legend Emmitt Smith to Take Part in Virtual Rally Against Racism

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Former Dallas Cowboys running back and Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith will take part in the Unity Rally Against Racism, which is being held from 7 p.m. ET to 9 p.m. on Thursday:

The NAACP, League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and Urban League of Texas will co-host the rally.

An event description on the LULAC's Facebook page for the event reads as follows:

"The discussion will focus on key issues including assessing the impact of COVID-19 across states with significant Latino and minority populations, new legislation including the HEROES Act, and overcoming barriers to voting during this health and economic crisis."

Guests will include Smith, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, reigning Olympic gold-medalist shot-putter Michelle Carter and Dallas Mavericks owner and CEO Mark Cuban.

Smith is taking part in his second virtual rally in as many weeks, as he participated in the Juneteenth Virtual Unity Rally Against Racism as well.

The NFL's all-time leading rusher won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys. He scored 175 touchdowns during a 15-year career that spanned from 1990 to 2004 (13 seasons in Dallas and two with the Arizona Cardinals).

The former Florida Gator led the league in rushing yards four times and rushing touchdowns on three occasions.

The eight-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro won the 1993 NFL MVP despite missing the first two games of the season because of a contract dispute.