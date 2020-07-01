Cody Rhodes and the Real Winners and Losers from 2020 AEW Fyter Fest Night 1

0 of 7

Photo courtesy of AEW

All Elite Wrestling has a history of absolutely nailing their big shows. Pay per view after pay per view, from the inaugural Double or Nothing forward, the new wrestling promotion has delivered in a major way every time they've presented their top wrestlers in competitive matchups.

In July, in the midst of a global pandemic, the promotion decided rather than charge fans for a mega-event, they'd give Fyter Fest away to wrestling fans for free on AEW Dynamite. Spread over two weeks, it's a amazing collection of talent, fresh and exciting matchups, with every title belt up for grabs.

Night one was a smash, with commentary, production and in-ring craft combining in spectacular fashion to create the kind of magic only great professional wrestling can deliver.

But for every winner there is a loser—and perfection is merely a noble goal no one on this planet has yet accomplished. With that in mind, let's take a deeper look at the opening night of Fyter Fest and see who thrived and who failed to meet the mark with Bleacher Report's patent-pending "Real Winners and Losers."