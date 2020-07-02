NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Kevin Love's Cavaliers Future, Fred VanVleet, Knicks

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

With the 2019-20 NBA season set to resume later this month in Orlando, Florida, fans of the eight teams that weren't invited to play will have to wait a bit longer to see what offseason moves are coming.

This year's free-agency period and the draft won't come until October, assuming the NBA can complete the regular season and playoffs without any issues.

However, that doesn't mean there won't be plenty of rumors about trades, potential free-agent signings and how the draft will unfold in the months to come.

Here's some of the latest buzz surrounding the upcoming NBA offseason.

Will Love remain in Cleveland in future?

During the 2018-19 season, Kevin Love was limited to 22 games in an injury-plagued campaign. He bounced back to play better this year (averaging 17.6 points and 9.8 rebounds in 56 games), but it still wasn't the same level of production he had earlier in his career.

Now, the Cleveland Cavaliers will potentially have a crowded picture in the frontcourt. Andre Drummond, who was acquired in a trade in February, is likely to accept his player option for 2020-21. Tristan Thompson is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but if he returns to the Cavs, how could that affect their rotation?

For Love, who will turn 32 in September, he's signed with Cleveland through the 2022-23 season. And while it's possible the Cavs could look to trade him before then, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com noted the team has interest in keeping him as it looks to get the franchise back on track.

"While his name remains at the center of trade rumors, the Cavs still want him around, believing he can be a positive influence during this rebuild," he wrote. "And despite two rough years, the Cavs still view him as their best—and most impactful—player."

Love has spent the past six seasons with the Cavaliers after playing the first six seasons of his NBA career for the Minnesota Timberwolves. He's a five-time All-Star and a two-time All-NBA selection, and he won the NBA title with Cleveland in 2016.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2008 draft, the best years of his career could be behind him. But he could still be a productive player for the Cavaliers while potentially playing alongside Drummond and a young guard rotation that could improve as those players continue to develop.

Could VanVleet be heading to New York this offseason?

John Amis/Associated Press

One of the top point guards set to become a free agent this offseason is Fred VanVleet, who emerged as a strong player during the Toronto Raptors' run to the NBA title in 2019.

Now a full-time starter for the first time in his four-year NBA career, the 26-year-old is having success after averaging 17.6 points and 6.6 assists through 48 games this season.

However, there's a chance VanVleet's time in Toronto will be coming to an end after the 2019-20 season. The Raptors have several other key players hitting free agency (Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol), and it's possible they'll have some tough decisions to make this offseason.

VanVleet should also have plenty of potential suitors in a market that won't have a ton of point guards, especially those who could be starters. One of those may be the New York Knicks.

The Athletic's John Hollinger has heard VanVleet's "name connected to the Knicks" heading into the offseason:

"He would likely be a decent value. I have him projected at a $20.7 million valuation next season, and the Knicks would be buying his age-26-through-29 seasons on a four-year deal—presumably his prime years. The Knicks should walk away if the annual price gets too high, but at something around $20 million a year, he’s a solid value who still lets the Knicks have max room in 2021."

New York is likely to add a point guard either through free agency or the draft this offseason. Former first-round draft pick Frank Ntilikina has struggled through his first three NBA seasons, and the Knicks could use a better point guard to pair with RJ Barrett in their backcourt.

If VanVleet signed with the Knicks, they could then use their first-round draft pick (which could be a top-five selection) on a different need or have more flexibility to take the best player available.