Oklahoma Announces 14 Football Players Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 2, 2020

NORMAN, OK - NOVEMBER 23: A pylon shows the Oklahoma Sooners logo in the end zone during a game against the TCU Horned Frogs on November 23, 2019 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. OU held on to win 28-24. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)
Brian Bahr/Getty Images

The Oklahoma Sooners football team announced that 14 total players have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

A total of 111 players have been tested, with seven players testing positive previously and seven players being diagnosed with the coronavirus as of the last round of testing. Two players have fully recovered, while 12 players are considered active cases.

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

