Oklahoma Announces 14 Football Players Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

The Oklahoma Sooners football team announced that 14 total players have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

A total of 111 players have been tested, with seven players testing positive previously and seven players being diagnosed with the coronavirus as of the last round of testing. Two players have fully recovered, while 12 players are considered active cases.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.