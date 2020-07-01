Yannick Ngakoue Rumors: Jaguars Star Still Wants Trade, Won't Sign Franchise Tag

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue reportedly still seeks a trade and doesn't plan to sign his franchise tag, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Ngakoue could make $17.8 million in 2020 on the franchise tag, while the two sides have until July 15 to agree to a long-term deal.

According to Fowler, the situation can "bleed well into training camp."

Ngakoue has been vocal about requesting a trade, even arguing with Tony Khan on Twitter, the team's senior vice president of football administration and technology as son of owner Shad Khan.

General manager Dave Caldwell said after the draft the team didn't receive much interest in a trade.

"Truth be told, we exercised the franchise tender. We weren't able to get a trade. Actually, weren't even really able to get an offer," Caldwell said in April, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. "So, I think his options are very limited at this point in time. We'll welcome him back with open arms when he's ready to come back and we look forward to it."

If he isn't traded, the pass-rusher reportedly isn't likely to report to training camp.

"No indication that he is planning to join them any time soon," Garafolo said in June, per Matt Howe of 247Sports.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 25-year-old has been productive when on the field, totaling 37.5 sacks in his four NFL seasons. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2017 when he tallied 12 sacks and a league-high six forced fumbles.

Whether Ngakoue plays for the Jaguars in 2020 or not, the team should have faith in the defense after investing heavily in the draft on that side of the ball. Taven Bryan, Josh Allen, C.J. Henderson and K'Lavon Chaisson were all selected in the first round since 2018, with Henderson and Chaisson going into their rookie seasons.