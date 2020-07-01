Clippers' Doc Rivers: 'All Indications' Lou Williams Will Play in NBA Restart

John McCoy/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers said Wednesday "all indications" suggest shooting guard Lou Williams will take part in the remainder of the 2019-20 NBA season at the Disney World complex in Orlando, Florida.

Rivers told reporters he expects the full Clippers roster to be in attendance in Orlando despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and Black Lives Matter protests.

Williams' agent, Wallace Prather, told Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times last week his client was still "50-50" about whether to play after expressing his desire to keep his focus on social justice issues.

"If we really about that, if we really about this cause we don't need anything distracting us, whether it's football, baseball, LeBron James, Tom Brady, whoever. We don't need any distractions," Williams said. "That's what I was trying to get across from everybody. But again, we don't know what that look like in six weeks so we'll see."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.