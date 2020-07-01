Bucks' Giannis: 2020 NBA Title the 'Toughest Championship You Could Ever Win'July 1, 2020
Nell Redmond/Associated Press
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo believes the circumstances of the NBA season will add to the achievement of winning the title, rather than devalue the accomplishment.
"This is going to be the toughest championship you could ever win," the reigning MVP told reporters Wednesday.
