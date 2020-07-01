Bucks' Giannis: 2020 NBA Title the 'Toughest Championship You Could Ever Win'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 1, 2020

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo runs the offense against the Charlotte Hornets in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, March 1, 2020. Milwaukee won 93-85. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Nell Redmond/Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo believes the circumstances of the NBA season will add to the achievement of winning the title, rather than devalue the accomplishment.

"This is going to be the toughest championship you could ever win," the reigning MVP told reporters Wednesday.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

