Why Chicago Bears' Anthony Miller Could Be NFL's Surprise 2020 Breakout WR

"We will have a structured schedule throughout the week, and that process will help him become more successful on Sundays when we line up."

None of this is new to Miller. The 25-year-old receiver underwent surgery on the same shoulder the year before, and his recovery played a role in a slow start to his sophomore campaign. The difference between then and now is he understands the process and how to properly proceed through his rehabilitation.

"I've learned to be more patient, especially with the healing process," Miller said, per Kane. "I'm just making sure everything heals the way I want it to so I can contribute the way I want to on the field."

When he's healthy, the 5'11", 199-pound receiver is outstanding at creating separation and beating man coverage, particularly out of the slot.

His production as a rookie showed how effective he could be, even when playing behind Allen Robinson II and Taylor Gabriel, as SB Nation's Peter Bukowski noted:

The Miami Dolphins' DeVante Parker, Denver Broncos' Courtland Sutton and Dallas Cowboys' Michael Gallup eclipsed 1,100 receiving yards last season and finished among the top 20 in the category. Devin Funchess, as a member of the Indianapolis Colts, and the Green Bay Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown combined to play in one game because of injuries.

Miller was the only player from those outstanding '18 performances to play extensively and not produce at a high level. Issues stemmed from his recovery and poor quarterback play, but the potential to excel was still there.

Three significant factors should allow Miller to ascend into the same stratosphere as the leading group above.

First, the onus falls on the player to maximize his opportunities.

For Miller, he led major college football during the '17 campaign with 18 touchdown receptions and finished third with 1,462 receiving yards. His style of football isn't seen among many prospects. Miller consistently got open, created after the catch and buried opponents when given the chance while blocking.

That level of intensity and explosiveness hasn't fully materialized in the NFL, though Miller's ability to beat the jam at the line of scrimmage and subsequent man coverage certainly has, as Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon detailed (h/t The Undroppables):

Opposing defenses should roll coverage toward the Bears' leading receiver, Robinson, and provide more one-on-one chances for whoever plays the opposite side.

In Miller's case, he should see an expanded role after Chicago released Gabriel in February. The team did sign 13-year-veteran Ted Ginn Jr. this offseason, but he's very different than Miller. Ginn is a vertical threat even at 35 years old. His speed adds a contrasting dynamic to the offense, but he won't post big numbers.

Jimmy Graham is a bigger threat to Miller's playing time. The 33-year-old will serve as the move tight end in Chicago's scheme after the front office also drafted Notre Dame's Cole Kmet in this year's second round. Plenty of 12-personnel usage (one running back, two tight ends) should be forthcoming.

However, Miller's effectiveness out of the slot should increase, especially if Foles wins the quarterback job. The 31-year-old signal-caller loves to work the middle of the field and consistently targets slot receivers.

Trubisky still has a chance to retain his starting position, but he faces an uphill battle after Foles' acquisition and the organization declined the '17 No. 2 pick's fifth-year option.

Foles' previous working relationships with head coach Matt Nagy, offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, as well as a familiarity with the system, will ease his transition and possibly give him the edge in this scenario.

Foles' starting is the best possible outcome for the third-year wide receiver to emerge as a top target, but he must continue to put in the work to capitalize on the situation.