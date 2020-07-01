Blazers' Damian Lillard Says He'll Set Up Recording Studio in Room in Orlando

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard said Tuesday he's planning to set up a makeshift recording studio inside the NBA bubble when the 2019-20 season resumes at the Disney World complex in Orlando, Florida.

Lillard discussed his plans with Stadium's Shams Charania:

The 29-year-old California native has released three albums—The Letter O, Confirmed and Big D.O.L.L.A.—under his stage name, Dame D.O.L.L.A., and founded his own label, Front Page Music.

He released his latest single, GOAT Spirit, featuring Raphael Saadiq on June 12. It included a reference to NBA legend Michael Jordan.

"I get in my truest form when I'm feeling spunky/ Hit my line, I be coming through in the clutch like/ 23 in his prime and they couldn't touch Mike," Lillard raps.

Here's the full music video (warning: contains profanity):

Meanwhile, Lillard was announced as one of three cover athletes for the NBA 2K21 video game Tuesday as his personal brand continues to grow at a rapid rate.

The Blazers were one of 22 NBA teams included in the league's restart plans amid the coronavirus pandemic. Play is scheduled to resume July 30 with a shortened eight-game finish to the regular season followed by possible play-in tournaments for the final playoff berths and a standard postseason.

Portland trails the Memphis Grizzlies by 3.5 games for the eighth seed in the Western Conference heading into the resumption of play, which was halted March 11.