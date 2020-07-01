Pro Gamer Karma Says She Was Struck by Lightning During 'Rocket League' Stream

Bernd Maerz/Associated Press

Professional Rocket League player Jaime "Karma" Bickford said she was struck by lightning during her Twitch stream Sunday night.

TMZ Sports noted Wednesday a clip showed Bickford, a member of the Charlotte Phoenix esports organization, calling out in pain amid storms in the background.

"Sorry guys, I am a little bit upset right now. Lightning, apparently we're having really bad thunderstorms here," she said after returning to the stream. "Apparently, my house got hit or something, and it went through my controller and shocked my hand. I'm completely fine. I'm just kinda ... I got scared and also my hand burns hurt a little bit."

She posted a picture of the damage done to her controller around the USB port on Instagram.

"Hands healed up after being iced all last night and were very minor burns, controller is melted near USB connection where I got flashbanged or w/e," she wrote, per TMZ. "... And I am COMPLETELY FINE. Thanks for the outpouring of love."

Bickford was a competitive Hearthstone and Call of Duty player before switching to pro Rocket League play in 2016.