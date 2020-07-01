NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Warriors Trade Targets, Knicks, Kevin Knox and More

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks are among the eight teams who are not heading to Orlando, Florida, for the NBA's restart. Thus, one of the longest offseasons in NBA history is underway for them as they begin plans for free agency and the draft that won't take place until October.

The teams' lack of success puts them in similar boats, but they are going in different directions. For the Warriors, this offseason will be all about the opportunity to gear up with one more run as Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green all return with a (hopefully) clean bill of health.

For the Knicks, it's a continuation of the constant struggle to return to relevance. Regardless of what happens in the offseason, they won't look the same by the time the 2021 season tips off. There are changes that have already happened at the top, a coaching search underway and the potential for trades and free agency moves to shake up a lackluster roster.

Both teams are generating rumors in this early phase of the offseason. Here's a look at the latest.

Warriors Like Aaron Gordon "A Lot"

With the worst record in the NBA, the wounded Warriors have a 14 percent chance to land the top pick, tied with Cleveland and Minnesota for the best odds. However, winning the top pick doesn't have the same draw that it normally does.

The 2020 draft class is one devoid of a surefire No. 1 pick. LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman are some of the top prospects who could be the first off the board, but none figure to be immediate contributors who could elevate a team like Golden State who intends to contend in 2021.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony has reported that some NBA executives would "welcome" falling out of the top three this season because of the "question marks surrounding the top talents." For a team in Golden State's unique situation, that risk would likely be even more unappealing.

If the Warriors were to get the No. 1 pick, it seems likely they would be open for business to trade the selection. In that spirit, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area broke down a few trade targets the Warriors could have in their sights, in which he noted the team likes Aaron Gordon "a lot."

The 24-year-old's name emerged after the deadline this year as a player the Magic tried to shop. The Warriors and Timberwolves were named as teams who could have been suitors back then. Now, with the Warriors lottery odds secured, it would make sense that the player and club will continue to be linked.

Gordon has flashed potential since joining the league as a 19-year-old in 2014. In 2017, he averaged 17.6 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, but the addition of Jonathan Isaac has cut into his role on the team. Those numbers and the rest of his stat line have decreased in each of the last two seasons.

With a high draft pick in tow, it might make sense for the Warriors to acquire a proven commodity who still has some upside in a different scenario while giving the Magic another draft asset to acquire someone that fits into their vision of the future.

Kevin Knox Has "Not Gained Traction" in New York

With the head coaching search still underway, the Knicks are in a state of flux. Pieces like RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson seem to be part of the long-term plan, but No. 9 pick in the 2018 draft Kevin Knox might not be.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic noted Knox, "has yet to gain traction within the Knicks." Charania also wondered if the team might be willing to deal him in the offseason. "His future could very well be up in the air going into next year. It'll be interesting to see if they do dangle him in trade talks and how far that does go."

The forward definitely took a step back with the organization in 2020. In his rookie season, he averaged 28.8 minutes, 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds on 37 percent shooting. This season his playing time has dropped to just 17.9 minutes a night and 6.4 points on 35.9 percent shooting.

With Leon Rose taking over as team president, the front office that drafted Knox is no longer in power. Giving up on the 21-year-old after two seasons might be premature if the team doesn't believe in his long-term potential. But they would be better off dealing him this offseason than sinking his value if he's not part of the plan for next season.

Knox's inefficiency has been a major issue, especially for a player who was touted as a pure scorer coming into the draft, but lottery picks are usually afforded more chances than most to improve. If the Knicks are willing to deal him, it wouldn't be surprising to see teams step up and pursue him, especially considering the perception of the draft class.

Tom Thibodeau Continues to Be Favorite in Crowded Knicks Coaching Search

Charania also addressed the latest on the Knicks coaching search, telling Stadium the field includes 11 candidates but still features Thibodeau as the favorite.

When Rose was an agent, he represented the former Bulls and Timberwolves coach, so it makes sense that he has been linked to the job from the outset. He is 352-246 in his career as a head coach and has made the playoffs in six of his eight seasons, including an Easter Conference Finals appearance with the Bulls in 2011.

Jason Kidd, Mike Brown and Mike Woodson are also mentioned by Charania as candidates who are being vetted. All three have previous head coaching experience, and Woodson is particularly interesting given that he was the head coach the last time the Knicks made the playoffs in 2013.

Whoever the organization ends up going to will have an interesting roster to work with. Barrett and Robinson are two exciting young pieces, and the Knicks currently have the sixth-best odds at the No. 1 pick. Throw in their ability to trade a former lottery pick in Knox and the fact they are the only team projected to have cap space right now and the pieces are there for a strong rebuild.

Of course, Knicks fans have heard this before, so getting the right people involved will be crucial if the team is to return to relevancy starting this offseason.