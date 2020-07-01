Bray Wyatt's WWE Absence, Rollins on Lynch's Pregnancy, Eric Young-Impact Tease

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Reason for Wyatt's Absence from WWE TV

Bray Wyatt hasn't appeared in the ring on WWE programming since Money in the Bank, and there is reportedly a good reason for that.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingInc's Marc Middleton), Wyatt has been away spending time with his family after his girlfriend, JoJo Offerman, gave birth to the couple's second child on May 28.

Last May, Wyatt and Offerman had their first child together when JoJo gave birth to their son, Knash. They had their first daughter together when Hyrie was born.

Wyatt lost a Universal Championship match against Braun Strowman in May and then disappeared from television. During Wyatt's absence, Strowman feuded with The Miz and John Morrison and beat them at Backlash on June 14.

Shortly after Braun's defense at Backlash, Wyatt made his return on SmackDown in a pre-recorded segment in which he called out Strowman, the godfather to his son. Strowman said their story was over, but Wyatt insisted it wasn't before transforming into the Wyatt Family version of himself.

On a subsequent episode of SmackDown, Strowman challenged Wyatt to a Wyatt Swamp Fight at Extreme Rules, and the match was later made official for the July 19 event.

The beauty of Wyatt is that he can be effective by simply cutting pretaped promos, so even if he doesn't make a live appearance on SmackDown over the next few weeks, the build to Extreme Rules should still be strong.

Rollins Gives Update on Lynch's Pregnancy

Seth Rollins discussed the challenges that his fiancee, Becky Lynch, is experiencing now that she is away from WWE because of her pregnancy.

In an interview with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post, Rollins noted that Lynch isn't a fan of being stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic: "Oh, she hates it [staying home]. She doesn't hate not being around the business. Obviously, any kind of entertainment industry is gonna stress you out, so she doesn't miss that part of it. She missed the go, go, go. She missed having goals in mind. She missed having something to work toward."

After Asuka won the women's Money in the Bank match on May 10, Lynch announced the following night that she was pregnant and relinquished the Raw Women's Championship to Asuka.

That ended a remarkable 398-day reign with the title that began at WrestleMania 35 when Lynch beat Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the Triple Threat main event.

Being pregnant now is likely tougher than usual since those who are at a high risk for health issues are encouraged to stay home to avoid contracting and spreading COVID-19.

Lynch has made it clear in recent years that she is a goals-oriented person who strives to reach them and then sets the bar higher. The 33-year-old was vocal about wanting to be in the first-ever women's main event at WrestleMania, and she did precisely that.

The Man may be missing that to some degree during her leave of absence, but if she does decide to return to WWE after giving birth, she will have an entirely new set of goals to strive toward.

Impact Teases Eric Young's Return

Impact Wrestling teased the return of Eric Young at its upcoming Slammiversary pay-per-view in the following tweet Tuesday:

The tweet seemed to reference Young's "Super Eric" persona, which was a superhero gimmick he first debuted in 2008 and went back to on occasion during his run in Impact.

Young is one of the longest-tenure wrestlers in Impact history, as he worked for the company from 2004-16 before making the leap to WWE. Young led the Sanity stable in NXT and even won the NXT Tag Team Championships, but the stable did little on the main roster and Young did even less as a singles competitor.

Young was one of several Superstars released by WWE in April as part of wide-ranging budget cuts during the coronavirus pandemic.

In recent weeks, Impact has been teasing the possibility of some of those released WWE Superstars appearing at Slammiversary on July 18. Given EY's ties to the company, he stood out as one of the top candidates.

Young essentially did it all during his first run with Impact, as he was a TNA world heavyweight champion and also held the tag team and King of the Mountain titles on multiple occasions as well as the X Division title once.

It is unclear what Young's role may be at Slammiversary, but it was announced this week that a new Impact world champion will be crowned at the event in a Fatal 4-Way between Eddie Edwards, Trey Miguel, Ace Austin and a mystery opponent.

Perhaps Young could be the mystery entrant, especially since Slammiversary is taking place in his adopted hometown of Nashville, Tennessee.

