Kyle Hadala Explains Dallas Goedert Punch, Says Eagles TE Harassed His Friend

Kyle Hadala, the man shown on video punching Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert in a South Dakota bar on June 19, said he was protecting a friend after being harassed by Goedert's group throughout the night.

Hadala said in an interview with TMZ Sports released Wednesday the groups first interacted at a different establishment, where Goedert's group verbally lashed out at them over jukebox choices.

"They were extremely aggressive and disrespectful," he said.

Hadala explained his friends decided to move to the Zoo Bar but were followed by Goedert and Co. The situation escalated over time and he stepped in to protect a friend in the middle of a verbal altercation with the Eagles tight end, insisting it wasn't the suckerpunch the viral video appeared to show.

"They picked out my smaller colleague from the group, got in his face, and made very threatening remarks toward his personal well-being," Hadala told TMZ. "Then one of his crew told my other colleague, and I quote, 'You're just a fat f--king p--sy. I'll beat the s--t out of you.'"

Goedert was hospitalized after the incident and later released. He was described as "fine" by those in contact with him after the situation, per ESPN's Tim McManus.

Hadala was arrested and charged with simple assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor, because the NFL player didn't suffer any "serious bodily injury" as a result of the punch, according to McManus.

"I protected my friend and then was ambushed by five to seven individuals that punched, kicked, threw beer bottles, etc., trying to cause me bodily harm which I received medical treatment at the hospital for my injuries the next day," Hadala told TMZ.

He added he's hired legal representation and plans to challenge the assault charge in court.

Goedert and the Eagles are scheduled to open training camp in late July ahead of the anticipated start of the regular season, a Sept. 13 clash with the Washington Redskins.