Ron Rivera Would've Been Confident Pursuing Cam Newton If Circumstances Allowed

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Washington head coach Ron Rivera was not against bringing quarterback Cam Newton with him to the District.

It was the impending future of quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. that stopped him from trying to do so. Speaking to 670 The Score in Chicago on Monday, Rivera explained signing Newton likely could have happened if it hadn't threatened Haskins' development.

"If the circumstances had allowed us, I would not have had an issue with that," Rivera said (h/t Mike DePrisco of NBC Sports Washington). "I would've been very confident and comfortable going after him and bringing him to be part of what we're doing here."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.