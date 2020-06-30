Ron Rivera Would've Been Confident Pursuing Cam Newton If Circumstances Allowed

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJuly 1, 2020

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera stands with Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) during the National Anthem before the start of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Washington head coach Ron Rivera was not against bringing quarterback Cam Newton with him to the District.

It was the impending future of quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. that stopped him from trying to do so. Speaking to 670 The Score in Chicago on Monday, Rivera explained signing Newton likely could have happened if it hadn't threatened Haskins' development.

"If the circumstances had allowed us, I would not have had an issue with that," Rivera said (h/t Mike DePrisco of NBC Sports Washington). "I would've been very confident and comfortable going after him and bringing him to be part of what we're doing here."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    'Skins Spotlight - Dwayne Haskins

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    'Skins Spotlight - Dwayne Haskins

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    Report: NFL Teams May Fly to and from Road Games on Same Day

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: NFL Teams May Fly to and from Road Games on Same Day

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Dez Bryant Hopeful for 2020 NFL Season: 'I Need My Redemption'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Dez Bryant Hopeful for 2020 NFL Season: 'I Need My Redemption'

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    DeSean Jackson Honors Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor with Custom Cleats

    NFL logo
    NFL

    DeSean Jackson Honors Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor with Custom Cleats

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report