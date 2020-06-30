Report: 76ers' Zhaire Smith Won't Play in Restart After Suffering Knee Injury

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 30, 2020

Philadelphia 76ers' Zhaire Smith in action during an NBA preseason basketball game against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers guard Zhaire Smith will reportedly miss the remainder of the season because of a bone bruise in his knee.

Derek Bodner of The Athletic reported Smith is expected to make a full recovery. Because he began experiencing issues before the Sixers convened for training camp last week, the team will not be eligible to sign a replacement player.

Smith was seldom used during the regular season before it was suspended, making only seven appearances.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

