Jorge Mateo Reportedly Traded from Athletics to Padres for PTBNL

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJune 30, 2020

Oakland Athletics shortstop Jorge Mateo plays during a spring baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Mesa, Ariz., Tuesday, March 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson/Associated Press

The San Diego Padres and Oakland Athletics have come together for the first post-hiatus trade in Major League Baseball.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel, the A's will send shortstop Jorge Mateo to the Padres for a player to be named later.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

