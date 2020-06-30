Report: NBA Unlikely to Allow Police-Brutality Victims' Names on Restart Jerseys

A proposal discussed by the NBA and NBPA that would have allowed players to honor the victims of police brutality by putting their names on their uniforms during the league's restart next month reportedly is considered unlikely to move forward.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported the discussions were "extremely complex," with the union wanting to express sensitivity to the families affected. The report says some within the union were concerned about causing "unnecessary pain" for families whose loved ones were not selected for a jersey.

Talks had centered on the families of the victims being able to select the player(s) they wanted to represent their loved one.

   

