Every Projected NBA Playoff Team's Biggest X-Factor

Melissa Majchrzak/Getty Images

The NBA is now less than a month away from resuming its truncated 2019-20 season.

Due to this long layoff, the quality of play will likely be worse than what we're used to in the regular season, let alone the levels that teams usually reach in May and June.

While the postseason is normally star-driven, we may see a more egalitarian, role-player-dependent playoffs in Orlando. Top players contracting the coronavirus while in the bubble could make each team's lesser starters and top bench players that much more important.

Here, we're looking at each projected playoff team's biggest X-factor—the player who could either help his team surpass expectations or be an integral contributor to their disappointment.

To project which teams are in and out, we'll turn to Greg Swartz's playoff projections from June 12.