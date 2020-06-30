Steelers 'Optimistic' About Playing Home Games with Fans During 2020 NFL Season

Don Wright/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers "remain optimistic" about having fans in the stands during the 2020 NFL season, even though the COVID-19 pandemic is nearing its fourth month.

Steelers director of communications Burt Lauten said in an email, per Tim Benz of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review:

"We will continue to work with health officials around the state while following the proper protocols and guidelines by the CDC when preparing Heinz Field for the 2020 season. At this time, we remain optimistic we will play our home games as scheduled in front of our fans with the understanding that we will follow the NFL and government regulations to maintain the safety of our fans, players and staff."

The Steelers' optimism may be misplaced, based on current data. The United States is diagnosing more coronavirus cases per day than at any point in the pandemic, due to a combination of an increase in testing capabilities and massive spikes in states that reopened ahead of recommendations of leading epidemiologists, particularly Texas, Florida and Arizona.

After weeks of declines in cases, Pennsylvania has once again started to see increases—particularly in areas that are more "open."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.