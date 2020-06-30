Yankees 'Very Optimistic' Aaron Judge Will Be Ready Opening Day Despite Injury

The New York Yankees could be near full strength when the 2020 regular season begins. 

General manager Brian Cashman told reporters Tuesday they are "very optimistic" that Aaron Judge's "proclamation that he would be ready for Opening Day and in the lineup would ring true."

Cashman added that Giancarlo Stanton "should be a full go" at designated hitter, but the 2017 National League MVP hasn't done any outfield drills as he recovers from the strained calf suffered in February. 

The Yankees were facing a series of roster questions if the regular season had started as originally scheduled March 26. 

Judge couldn't participate in on-field batting practice during spring training and didn't appear in any spring training games because of a stress fracture in his rib. Stanton strained his calf doing outfield drills Feb. 26 at the team's spring training complex in Florida. 

In addition to those injuries, Aaron Hicks was expected to miss eight to 10 months after having Tommy John surgery last October, and James Paxton was ruled out for three to four months while recovering from February back surgery. 

Cashman said Tuesday that Paxton "appears game-ready," and the GM thinks it's "possible" Hicks will be ready by Opening Day. 

All 30 MLB teams will open summer camp—the league's official designation for workouts leading up to the regular season—on July 1.

Per Joel Sherman and Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the Yankees are expected to face the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in the season opener for both teams on July 23. 

