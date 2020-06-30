Pacers 'Have a Plan' for Victor Oladipo to Play in NBA Restart After Injury

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

With their biggest star yet to commit to the NBA's restart in Orlando, Florida, Indiana Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard explained how Victor Oladipo's continued progress from a ruptured quad tendon would be a focus for the team.

"I don't think I've seen him in better shape," Pritchard told reporters Tuesday in a conference call.

Pritchard added that the Pacers "have a plan" that would help Oladipo play and "move up" his physical workload.

According to the Indianapolis Star's J. Michael, the Pacers will meet with the two-time All-Star on July 7 and 8 to discuss his possible participation in the restart.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.