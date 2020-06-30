Randy Moss Reveals His Concerns for Tom Brady in Buccaneers Offense

Steve Helber/Associated Press

Randy Moss thinks Tom Brady will have a lot of good weapons around him with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the offensive line could be a problem.

The Hall of Fame receiver broke down the issues Tuesday on ESPN's Get Up (discussion begins at 3:40):

"I'm concerned about Tom's protection," said Moss, who led the NFL in touchdown receptions in two of his three-plus seasons with Brady. "They were unable to protect Jameis Winston for so long. And if you compare quarterbacks, Jameis and Tom are not mobile quarterbacks. So if they couldn't protect Jameis, how are they going to protect Tom Brady?"

Much of the focus on Winston last season was his 30 interceptions, but he was also sacked 47 times, one shy of tying for the most in the NFL.

In his five-year career, Winston has been sacked on 6.2 percent of dropbacks. Brady has been sacked on 4.8 percent of attempts in his career, second-lowest among active players behind only Drew Brees.

In 20 years in the NFL, Brady has never been sacked more than 40 times in a season. He was sacked 27 times in the last regular season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Tampa Bay did upgrade the line in the offseason, using its first-round pick on tackle Tristan Wirfs. Free-agent signing Joe Haeg also added some depth up front.

Meanwhile, Brady's pocket awareness could lead to fewer sacks as he gets rid of the ball in a hurry.

Despite the concerns, Moss thinks the Buccaneers have a better chance of winning a championship than New England even after the Patriots signed Cam Newton.

"The NFC is a little bit more wide-open than the AFC," Moss said.