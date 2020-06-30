Cam Newton Rumors: Patriots Contract Allows for Franchise Tag in 2021

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 30, 2020

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Should Cam Newton have a monster 2020 season with the New England Patriots, he may not be able to cash in with a massive multiyear contract.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Newton agreed to a one-year deal with New England that will max out at $7.5 million. CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora followed up Tuesday to report the contract "does not include a provision preventing New England from applying a 2021 franchise tag" on Newton.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

