Cam Newton Rumors: Patriots Contract Allows for Franchise Tag in 2021

Should Cam Newton have a monster 2020 season with the New England Patriots, he may not be able to cash in with a massive multiyear contract.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Newton agreed to a one-year deal with New England that will max out at $7.5 million. CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora followed up Tuesday to report the contract "does not include a provision preventing New England from applying a 2021 franchise tag" on Newton.

