Report: Nuggets Close Practice Facility Following Positive COVID-19 Tests

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 30, 2020

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 23: A generic close look on the logo of the shorts of the Denver Nuggets in the game against the Sacramento Kings on October 23, 2018 at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets have reportedly closed their practice facilities because of positive coronavirus tests. 

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nuggets' facilities were closed Saturday and could reopen later this week after members of the Nuggets' traveling party that will head to Orlando, Florida, for the season restart tested positive for the virus. 

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

Related

    Dame Is NBA 2K21 Cover Star

    Watch Lillard react to being one of three 2K21 cover athletes: ‘I made it’ 👉🎥

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dame Is NBA 2K21 Cover Star

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    KD Won't Travel with Nets When NBA Restarts

    NBA logo
    NBA

    KD Won't Travel with Nets When NBA Restarts

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA Won't Allow Non-Bubble Teams to Hold OTAs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Won't Allow Non-Bubble Teams to Hold OTAs

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    DeAndre Jordan Has COVID-19

    Nets center announced he tested positive for the coronavirus and will not join the team in Orlando

    NBA logo
    NBA

    DeAndre Jordan Has COVID-19

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report