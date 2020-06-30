Report: Nuggets Close Practice Facility Following Positive COVID-19 Tests

Report: Nuggets Close Practice Facility Following Positive COVID-19 TestsJune 30, 2020
Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images
The Denver Nuggets have reportedly closed their practice facilities because of positive coronavirus tests.
Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nuggets' facilities were closed Saturday and could reopen later this week after members of the Nuggets' traveling party that will head to Orlando, Florida, for the season restart tested positive for the virus.
