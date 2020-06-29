Blazers Rumors: Jaylen Adams to Sign Contract After Trevor Ariza Opt-Out

NBA Photos/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers have added All-NBA G League first-team member Jaylen Adams to the roster in place of forward Trevor Ariza, who opted out of the NBA's scheduled restart because of family reasons, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.



Adams was the best player on the league's No. 1 team, leading the Herd to a 33-10 record in 2019-20.

The 6'0" guard averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. He shot 48.6 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from three-point range.

Adams, who went undrafted out of St. Bonaventure, has played 34 NBA games, all with the Atlanta Hawks in 2018-19. He posted 3.2 points on just 34.5 percent shooting in limited action.

His decorated career at St. Bonaventure included leading the Bonnies to an upset win over UCLA in the NCAA tournament. He was also named the Atlantic 10 co-player of the year in 2017-18.

Adams can score in bunches, notably dropping 44 versus St. Louis in February 2018 with the Bonnies and 39 against Grand Rapids while playing for the Herd.

He averaged 17.4 points per game during his collegiate career, with a high of 20.6 in 2016-17. Adams also shot 39.4 percent from three-point territory.

The NBA, which has been suspended since March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is scheduled to resume in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, with 22 of the league's 30 teams playing eight regular-season games before a 16-team playoff begins in August.

ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex, which is located in Disney World, will host all games as the league enters a bubble of sorts in one centralized location for safety reasons amid the pandemic.