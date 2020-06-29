Tim Tebow Still Being Considered for Mets' 60-Player Pool, GM Van Wagenen Says

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The New York Mets have yet to rule out Tim Tebow for their 60-player roster pool ahead of the 2020 MLB season.

"We do still have 10 spots that we haven't made final determinations on who we will be bringing," Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said Monday, per Syracuse.com's Lindsay Kramer. "He was in camp with us early on in camp last spring. He was sent out to minor league camp a couple weeks into it. But he, like many of the other players that were in spring training for us, will be in considerations to bring back. But we haven't made those final decisions."

