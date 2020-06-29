Ex-Alabama WR Christion Jones Cut by Edmonton Eskimos for Homophobic Tweets

Uncredited/Associated Press

The CFL's Edmonton Eskimos released kick return specialist Christion Jones over homophobic tweets he posted last week.

"We stand with the LGBTQ2+ community and firmly condemn the language used by Christion Jones. There is no place for such commentary on our team," the Eskimos said in a statement announcing Jones' release.

The CFL also released a statement condemning Jones' comments:

“We in the CFL hold high the Diversity Is Strength banner. Our league makes no claim on perfection, but it does strive to be inclusive, to accept and indeed celebrate our differences, and to respect and honour human rights. There is no place in our league for commentary that disparages people on the basis of their religion, race, gender or sexual orientation. As Pride Month continues, we stand with the LGBTQ+ community. We all need to say no to hate and yes to love.”

Jones sent out tweets Friday saying a "man ain't suppose to be with a man. A women ain't suppose to be with another woman." When the tweets drew blowback, Jones said he "won't be changing how I feel anytime soon."

Jones apologized in a tweet Sunday.

"From Janis Irwin. 'This is an opportunity for growth.' She is absolutely right. My words were deeply hurtful, painful and served zero purpose," Jones said. "I added to the struggle of a community, to live a life free of oppression of any kind. I sincerely apologize. I was wrong."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Jones played college football at Alabama and briefly spent time with the Miami Dolphins in 2015 and 2016 before joining the CFL. He played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders from 2017 to 2019 before being traded to Edmonton last August.

In 33 career games played, Jones has made eight receptions for 49 yards. He has added three punt returns for touchdowns.