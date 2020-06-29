Amar'e Stoudemire on Retirement: 'I Think I'm Wrapping Up Soon'

Nikola Krstic/MB Media/Getty Images

Amar'e Stoudemire, who is currently playing overseas for Maccabi Tel Aviv, said Monday that he believes his career is coming to a close.

"I think I'm wrapping up soon. I'm missing my family," he said during an interview on Fox Sports' Listen In With KNN (8:30 mark, h/t Eurohoops). "I've been away playing overseas for four years now. It takes six-seven months per year to play. And I'm missing my children so it's been tough these last four years playing overseas for me."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

