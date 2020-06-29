Amar'e Stoudemire on Retirement: 'I Think I'm Wrapping Up Soon'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 29, 2020

BELGRADE, SERBIA - MARCH 06: Amare Stoudemire of Maccabi Fox Tel Aviv competes against Michael Ojo of Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade during the 2019/2020 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Regular Season Round 28 match between Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade and Maccabi Fox Tel Aviv at Aleksandar Nikolic Hall on March 6, 2020 in Belgrade, Serbia. (Photo by Nikola Krstic/MB Media/Getty Images)
Nikola Krstic/MB Media/Getty Images

Amar'e Stoudemire, who is currently playing overseas for Maccabi Tel Aviv, said Monday that he believes his career is coming to a close. 

"I think I'm wrapping up soon. I'm missing my family," he said during an interview on Fox Sports' Listen In With KNN (8:30 mark, h/t Eurohoops). "I've been away playing overseas for four years now. It takes six-seven months per year to play. And I'm missing my children so it's been tough these last four years playing overseas for me."

               

