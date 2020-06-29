Mayor Mark Chambers Resigns After Alabama Football's 'Black Lives Matter' Video

Carbon Hill, Alabama, Mayor Mark Chambers tendered his resignation after saying he would no longer support Crimson Tide football shortly after the program supported the Black Lives Matter movement.

Jordan Highsmith of WHNT reported Carbon Hill will hold a special meeting Wednesday to accept Chambers' resignation. The move comes after he said on Facebook he'd be selling pictures related to Alabama football.

"I'm not getting rid of them because of how they have performed. Their sorry ass political views is why their [sic] getting out of my house," Chambers wrote in a response to a comment before later adding, "When you put Black lives before all lives they can kiss my ass.”

Alabama offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood wrote an essay recited by several Tide players and Saban in a video posted last Thursday, which included the mantra "All lives can't matter until Black lives matter."

Chambers has made offensive and violent homophobic and sexist comments in the past.    

