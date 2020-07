B/R Staff's Mid-Year WWE Awards for Top Stars, Matches, PPV and More

13 of 13

Some of the moments that received votes for Biggest Surprise were Edge's Royal Rumble return, Paul Heyman being removed as Raw executive director and Roman Reigns pulling out of WrestleMania 36.

The moment that won the most votes, though, was the night after Money in the Bank when Becky Lynch announced Asuka had actually won the Raw Women's Championship at the PPV and not just a title shot.

The Man also announced she was pregnant with her first child. She told Asuka to go be a warrior while she becomes a mother.

For once, a champion was being forced to relinquish a title for a happy reason instead of an injury. The only person who didn't seem happy for her was Shayna Baszler, who delivered a scathing promo directed at Lynch following the news.

While we will all miss The Irish Lass Kicker during her time away, we shouldn't expect this to be the last we hear from her. Lynch will return at some point to claim the title she never lost.

