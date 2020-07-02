B/R Staff's Mid-Year WWE Awards for Top Stars, Matches, PPV and More

0 of 13

Randy Orton

After passing the midpoint of 2020, we here at Bleacher Report felt it was time to reflect and present some WWE awards to celebrate the best and brightest of the year so far.

NXT Superstars have gotten to look forward to year-end awards since 2015, but the Superstars on Raw and SmackDown haven't received any non-title accolades since the Slammys came to an end five years ago.

The B/R WWE writers were given 13 categories to vote on:

Men's Superstar of the Year

Women's Superstar of the Year

Men's Match of the Year

Women's Match of the Year

Men's Rising Star

Women's Rising Star

Best Pay-Per-View

Most Memorable Moment

Best Feud

Best Heel/Face Turn

Most Extreme Moment

Best Promo

Biggest Surprise

Here is the lineup of people who voted on each category: