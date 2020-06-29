NBA Free Agents 2020: Ideal Landing Spots for Fred VanVleet, Isaiah Thomas, More

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Basketball fans have all eyes on the final act of the 2019-20 season, which is set to restart July 30 in Orlando, Florida. A total of 22 teams will head to the "bubble" to finish the regular season. A postseason will follow—with the finals ending no later than Oct. 13.

We have a jam-packed basketball schedule in the next few months, with free agency beginning almost immediately after the season ends.

Many players have option deadlines in the days following a potential NBA Finals Game 7, including big names such as Anthony Davis and Gordon Hayward.

The 2020 free-agency market is overshadowed by its 2021 counterpart given some of the NBA's biggest stars like LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard will be available. However, there are still plenty of players who can make impacts in the upcoming season—whatever that may look like.

Here's a breakdown of some of the point guards who will be available come October and predictions about their landing spots.

Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors

Fred VanVleet could have seen significant pay coming his way this summer.

Instead, with the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the NBA's economy unknown, VanVleet may have to settle for less than he would have otherwise gotten.

The 26-year-old is in fourth season with the Toronto Raptors—and his first as a full-time starter. He made himself known during Toronto's NBA Finals triumph in 2019, being one of the most productive defenders against Steph Curry.

VanVleet is coming off of his best career season, shooting 40.9 percent from the field and averaging 17.6 points per game, 6.6 assists and 1.9 steals.

While Toronto would obviously like to keep the playmaker, it may end up in a bidding war with a few other teams who have openings at the point guard position.

The Raptors have their hands full this offseason, as Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka will also be entering unrestricted free agency. And with such a star-studded free-agency class in 2021, Toronto will likely want to keep its options open for next summer.

This could leave room for a team like the New York Knicks or even the Detroit Pistons to swoop in and top the Raptors' offer to the young dual-threat guard.

Prediction: New York Knicks

Isaiah Thomas, Free Agent

The 2019-20 season was tumultuous for Isaiah Thomas in more ways than one.

After a three-year stint with the Boston Celtics from 2014 to 2017, Thomas hasn't been able to stay in one place.

Most recently, he played 40 games for the Washington Wizards—37 of which he started—before being dealt to the Los Angeles Clippers in a three-team deal at the NBA trade deadline for Marcus Morris. The Clippers ended up waiving the point guard two days after the trade, which he was surprised by.

While in Washington, Thomas averaged 12.2 points per game and 3.7 assists, and he shot 41.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Thomas finds himself a free agent at 31, and while the market may be more difficult because of teams' unwillingness to spend much this offseason, the veteran shouldn't be ruled out. He mounted a comeback in Washington, after playing in just 12 games for the Denver Nuggets. Thomas has battled injuries in recent years, and while he may never play like he did in the 2016-17 season, when he averaged 28.9 points per game, he still has the ability to make an impact and log minutes.

There are plenty of teams who could use his help as soon as this season. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Bobby Marks reported that free agents who were on NBA rosters this season "are eligible to sign into open roster spots." Thomas is a seasoned veteran with playoff experience who could help younger teams.

Prediction: Miami Heat

Goran Dragic, Miami Heat

Goran Dragic's Miami Heat will join 21 others teams in the bubble in the hopes of making a playoff push.

"We are basketball players, so we want to compete," Dragic said in an interview with WPLG Sports Local 10's Will Manso (h/t Shandel Richardson of SI.com). "As long as it's going to be safe for everybody who's going to be in the bubble, I'm OK with it. I want to play."

But will a strong performance in Orlando be enough to secure him a new short-term deal with his team?

Dragic has played for Miami for five full seasons, averaging 16.6 points per game, 5.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds, all the while notching a 45.7 percent shooting average. While he only started one game for the Heat this season, he averaged a whopping 16.1 points and 5.1 assists off the bench.

Retaining the 34-year-old's services will surely be attractive to the Heat, but he could also draw interest from a team such as the Los Angeles Lakers, who have a need for secondary playmaking.

With Dragic's age and experience, he could be the perfect fit in L.A., helping the team fill a roster hole at a reasonable price and giving it a chance to win a ring before potentially having to give up James and Davis in 2021.



Prediction: Los Angeles Lakers

All stats courtesy of Basketball Reference.