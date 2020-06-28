Cam Newton 'Excited as I Don't Know What' After Reported Patriots Contract

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJune 29, 2020

ARCHIVO - En esta foto de archivo del 22 de agosto de 2019, Cam Newton, quarterback de los Panthers de Carolina, calienta antes de un partido de pretemporada ante los Patriots de Nueva Inglaterra (AP Foto/Charles Krupa, archivo)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Cam Newton had to watch from the sidelines as fellow free-agent quarterbacks Philip Rivers, Teddy Bridgewater, Case Keenum, Andy Dalton, Mike Glennon and Chad Henne each landed new contracts.

It may have taken until late June, but that wait is finally over. Newton signed with the New England Patriots on a one-year deal worth up to $7.5 million, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The deal was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortenson.

Through his Instagram story, Newton commented on the deal and expressed his joy at getting another shot to compete for a starting job this season.

Newton will look to not only prove he's healthy following two injury-plagued seasons in 2018 and 2019 but outplay quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer to earn the role of Week 1 starter in New England.

The signing generated plenty of love from players around the league who are equally ecstatic about seeing the 2015 MVP finally sign with a team.

It may be a "prove it" deal, but Newton seems ready to face the challenge head-on and prove his detractors wrong. 

