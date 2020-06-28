Kobe Bryant Honored by Lil Wayne with 2020 BET Awards Performance

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 29, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 15: Lil Wayne attends a basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on November 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)
Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Lil Wayne paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant by performing his 2009 song "Kobe Bryant" at Sunday night's BET Awards.

You can see the performance below:

Trae Young chimed in on the performance:

Bryant explained the backstory of the song in 2019 during an appearance on Alex Rodriguez and Big Cat's podcast The Corp, saying Lil Wayne contacted him after Game 6 of the 2009 Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets, when Bryant scored 35 points and added 10 assists to close out the series.

Bryant said Lil Wayne told him the performance inspired him.

"[Wayne] was like, 'I'ma do a song. Is it OK, can I do a song?'" Bryant said (h/t Insanul Ahmed of Genius.com). "I was like, 'Alright cool.' I just thought he was BS-ing or whatever. Before the Boston Celtics series he sends me the song and I was like, 'Oh, you were serious.' OK, that's awesome."

