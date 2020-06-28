Patriots' Devin, Jason McCourty React to Cam Newton's Reported NE Contract

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

A number of current New England Patriots players are happy with Sunday's news that the New England Patriots agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $7.5 million with Cam Newton, per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Devin and Jason McCourty and Mohamed Sanu were among those players who reacted to the report:

Non-Patriots weighed in on the signing, too, including Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Newton's former teammate and current Seattle Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen:

Newton, 31, played in just two games last season because of injury, throwing for zero touchdowns, one interception and 572 yards. In 14 games during the 2014 campaign he threw for 3,395 yards, 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, completing 67.9 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 488 yards and four touchdowns.

But injuries and declining play have been a concern since his MVP season in 2015, hence leading to Newton remaining a free agent until late June this offseason.

The Patriots also aren't loaded with talented and explosive skill-position players on offense, an issue that haunted them last season. Wide receiver in particular was an issue, as that group struggled to get separation and make plays down the field.

Newton will bring a new dynamic to the team's offense, given his superior mobility compared to last year's starter, Tom Brady. The downside is that Brady had mastered the team's general scheme and got rid of the ball incredibly quickly, getting the most out of players like Julian Edelman and running backs like James White, who served as a de facto receiver out of the backfield.

It remains to be seen if Newton will be able to adapt his play to fit a new scheme or how Josh McDaniels might tweak his offense to fit Newton's strengths. In other words, Newton in New England will be a fascinating experiment for all parties involved.