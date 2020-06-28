Patriots' Updated Depth Chart After Cam Newton's Reported Contract

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The New England Patriots shook up the NFL on Sunday, signing former MVP quarterback Cam Newton to a one-year deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the agreement was worth up to $7.5 million:

After losing Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason, the Patriots appeared set to hand over the offense to Jarrett Stidham after he had spent just one year in the league. The 23-year-old should still get a chance to at least compete for the starting job.

Here's how the Patriots' depth chart looks after the Newton signing.

New England Patriots Offensive Depth Chart

QB: Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer

Video Play Button Videos you might like

RB: Sony Michel, James White, Rex Burkhead

WR: Julian Edelman, Marqise Lee

WR: Mohamed Sanu Sr., Damiere Byrd

WR: N'Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers

TE: Matt LaCossee, Devin Asiasi

LT: Isaiah Wynn, Yodny Cajuste

LG: Joe Thuney, Jermaine Eluemunor

C: David Andrews, Dustin Woodard

RG: Shaq Mason, Najee Toran

RT: Marcus Cannon, Korey Cunningham

Newton isn't necessarily a lock to win the starting job, but his pedigree gives him a nod over Stidham, who has only appeared in three career games and completed just two of four passes.

Coming off two consecutive injury-laden seasons, Newton will first need to prove he's not only healthy entering the year but also durable enough to withstand multiple hits. Fortunately for the veteran, he'll go from a Carolina team that gave up the most sacks in the league in 2019 (58) to a New England club that only allowed the fifth-fewest (28).

Should Newton regain the form that made him an MVP in 2015, this could be the biggest move the Patriots make all offseason and serve as a stopgap for a team looking to develop its next franchise quarterback.