Lions' Matthew Stafford, Wife Kelly Announce Birth of 4th Child on Instagram

David Livingston/Getty Images

Kelly Stafford, wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, gave birth to the couple's fourth child.

Kelly announced on Instagram that they welcomed the child on Friday:

She first revealed her pregnancy in March and indicated she and Matt aren't planning to add a fifth to their family down the road.

"And yes. We are done after this," she wrote on an Instagram story (h/t People magazine). "Stafford party of 6 will stay a party of 6."

Matthew and Kelly Stafford were married in April 2015. They met while attending the University of Georgia, where the former was the Bulldogs' quarterback and the latter was a member of the cheerleading team.

Kelly underwent surgery for an acoustic neuroma, a benign brain tumor, in April 2019. She recounted the process leading to the procedure and subsequent recovery in a piece with ESPN's Emily Kaplan.

"If there's anything I want people to take away from my story, it's for mothers," she said. "If you ever feel the slightest bit off, you need to take the time to get it checked out. You don't have to put everything on your back. Sometimes, you need to take some time to make sure you are OK."