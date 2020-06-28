Yankees' Aroldis Chapman Customizes Jeep for $150K; Includes Kevlar Coating

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 28, 2020

New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman prepares to throw during a spring training baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, March 6, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Aroldis Chapman is not messing around when it comes to customizing his truck.

According to TMZ Sports, the New York Yankees closer had Joseph Ghattas soup up a Jeep that cost Chapman $150,000 once the upgrades were finished.

Per that report, the design process began by cutting the vehicle in half, and "the ride has 600 horsepower, features blood-red interior from top to bottom...and according to Ghattas, it's not only 'unstuckable' while off-road, it vapor trails down highways as well!!"

And Chapman is very happy with how it came out.

"He doesn't speak a whole lot of English, but 'f--king awesome' is pretty universal!" Ghattas said of Chapman's reaction to the final product. 

