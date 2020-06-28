Nets' Wilson Chandler Opts out of NBA Restart to Protect Health of His Family

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets forward Wilson Chandler has opted out of playing in the NBA's restarted season in Orlando, according to Malika Andrews of ESPN.

"As difficult as it will be to not be with my teammates, the health and well-being of my family has to come first," Chandler said, via Andrews. "Thank you to the Nets organization for understanding and supporting me in this decision, and I will be watching and rooting for our team in Orlando."

The league is set to resume its season, which was initially suspended in March because of the coronavirus, on July 30 with 22 teams competing in eight seeding games before the start of the playoffs. Players are also given the option of choosing not to compete without penalty, although they will still lose a portion of their game checks, according to Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

Avery Bradley and Willie Cauley-Stein are among the players who have announced they won't participate in the restarted season.

Chandler was already in the midst of a disappointing season that began with a 25-game suspension for use of performance-enhancing drugs.

The 33-year-old, who signed a one-year deal with Brooklyn in the offseason, ended up playing 35 games with the team while averaging a career-low 5.9 points per game. Though much of his production came from beyond the arc, he shot just 30.6 percent from three-point range, well below his career mark of 34.1 percent.

His absence going forward leaves the Nets even more short-handed with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant still out with injuries.

Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert will try to keep the team competitive in the Eastern Conference, but Brooklyn already has an uphill battle with a 30-34 record. The Nets can't move higher than the No. 7 seed in the conference.

With 50-1 odds to win the 2020 championship, per Caesars, Brooklyn could be in for a challenge in Orlando.