Lonzo Ball Reveals Favorite and Most Meaningful Songs from 'Bounce Back Album'

Lonzo Ball released 17 songs on his latest Bounce Back Album, but a few stood above the rest to the New Orleans Pelicans guard.

In an interview with Ronnie 2K on Instagram, Ball said "Trials and Tribulations" was his favorite track, featuring Xian Bell (h/t Jacob Rude of Lonzo Wire).

He also noted "Man in the Mirror" was the most meaningful in his mind.

"That song is about my daughter and my mom," Ball said. "I wrote that one in college. I knew that song was going to be different than the rest of them."

Former Lakers teammate Lance Stephenson also featured on tracks "Swerve" and "Pulling Up," creating an interesting dynamic with two professional basketball players making music.

"Me and Lance, we click on and off the court," Ball said. "That's my dude for life, man. It's always fun getting with him in the booth. Definitely, if I had to pick one word, it'd be energy. He brings a lot of energy."

The latest album was the second for Zo, who also released Born 2 Ball in 2018.