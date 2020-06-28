Dustin Poirier, Dan Hooker and All Payout Bonuses from UFC on ESPN 12 Card

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Dustin Poirier defeated Dan Hooker by unanimous decision at UFC on ESPN 12 on Saturday, but both took home an extra $50,000 bonus for contesting the Fight of the Night, per Steven Marrocco of MMA Fighting.

It was an easy call for UFC after the two battled for five rounds in a memorable bout that featured plenty of action.

Julian Erosa and Kay Hansen also won Performances of the Night bonuses, each earning a victory with a third-round submission.

Erosa used a D'Arce choke to earn a tap out from Sean Woodson, while Hansen used an armbar to win her UFC debut over Jinh Yu Frey.

Still, the main event is the one everyone is talking about.

Poirier and Hooker entered as two of the top-five contenders in the lightweight division, and each fighter caused significant damage to the other with an array of punches, kicks and more.

The other big names in the division took notice:

Though it could have gone either way, Poirier secured the win, with the judges scoring it 48-47, 48-47, 48-46.

Per Jay Pettry of Sherdog, Poirier has earned a performance bonus in six of his past eight fights and ranks tied for second in UFC history with seven career Fight of the Night honors, trailing only Nate Diaz.