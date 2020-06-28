4 Takeaways from Top Rank Boxing on ESPN Card

0 of 4

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

Immediately following the savage bloodbath that was Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker in the main event of the UFC Fight Night card on ESPN on Saturday night was another Top Rank on ESPN boxing card televised live from Mexico.

Arguably the top boxing promotional company in the world, Top Rank pulled virtually the same move last weekend after the UFC's previous fight card went off the air, and honestly, it's not a bad idea assuming one has a big enough roster of action fighters to pull it off.

Miguel Berchelt, 29, from Mexico, certainly fits the bill. He's held the WBC junior lightweight title since September 2017, and he's successfully defended it eight times already.

More important to the task of keeping combat sports fans engaged after Poirier vs. Hooker was over, Berchelt is one of the best offensive fighters in boxing.

While Berchelt was skipping his next 130-pound title defense to make his 135-pound lightweight debut against his countryman Eleazar Valenzuela, 25, there's no doubt entering the fight that Berchelt was exactly the type of fighter a boxing fan would want to show someone as to what makes the sweet science so darn special.

Berchelt blasted out Valenzuela in just six rounds. It was the Mexican's 17th straight win and he's won 16 of the 17 by stoppage. Here are four takeaways to consider now that the action is over.