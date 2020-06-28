4 Takeaways from Top Rank Boxing on ESPN Card

4 Takeaways from Top Rank Boxing on ESPN CardJune 28, 2020
Immediately following the savage bloodbath that was Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker in the main event of the UFC Fight Night card on ESPN on Saturday night was another Top Rank on ESPN boxing card televised live from Mexico.
Arguably the top boxing promotional company in the world, Top Rank pulled virtually the same move last weekend after the UFC's previous fight card went off the air, and honestly, it's not a bad idea assuming one has a big enough roster of action fighters to pull it off.
Miguel Berchelt, 29, from Mexico, certainly fits the bill. He's held the WBC junior lightweight title since September 2017, and he's successfully defended it eight times already.
More important to the task of keeping combat sports fans engaged after Poirier vs. Hooker was over, Berchelt is one of the best offensive fighters in boxing.
While Berchelt was skipping his next 130-pound title defense to make his 135-pound lightweight debut against his countryman Eleazar Valenzuela, 25, there's no doubt entering the fight that Berchelt was exactly the type of fighter a boxing fan would want to show someone as to what makes the sweet science so darn special.
Berchelt blasted out Valenzuela in just six rounds. It was the Mexican's 17th straight win and he's won 16 of the 17 by stoppage. Here are four takeaways to consider now that the action is over.
Boxing Needs More Title Unification Bouts
Boxing could use more title unification fights. That, or maybe there shouldn't be so many sanctioning organizations in the sport.
But since the latter seems like a long-settled issue, Berchelt's long reign as WBC junior lightweight champion is a great example of why it's so important for boxing promoters to work together to get the best fighters to face each other.
The current world champions in the division include Berchelt (WBC), Jamel Herring (WBO), Joseph Diaz (IBF) and Leo Santa Cruz (WBA). Berchelt has the most total title defenses out of the four champs, but he hasn't yet faced any of his fellow titleholders to determine who's best.
The most maddening part is that both Berchelt and Herring are promoted by Top Rank. A title unification would be a great step for each fighter but it always seems to be something considered secondary or even tertiary to that company's plans for each.
Case in point? Berchelt seems headed toward fighting former featherweight champion Oscar Valdez next. That isn't a bad fight, but it's not the kind of thing that will help solidify him as the best 130-pounder in the sport.
Berchelt's Big Plans Should Move Forward Now
Berchelt has big plans for his future. According to ESPN, the fighter badly wants to be ready to face the winner of the upcoming lightweight unification bout between Vasyl Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez.
That's one of the biggest fights that can be made in boxing, a contest that will crown the first undisputed lightweight champ in the sport since Pernell Whitaker accomplished the feat 30 years ago.
Berchelt said he wants to fight the winner over all other possibilities even if that means skipping out on Top Rank's plan for him to face Valdez next.
Look, Berchelt-Valdez is a solid scrap, and it's likely to be the thing that happens next. But Berchetl's big plans for huge fights against top stars can start with Valdez and go on from there.
He's long been one of the best belt-holders in boxing. Now it's time to set him loose against the very best competition he can find.
Stay-Busy Boxing Matches Aren't Good for the Sport
In his preview of the fight, ESPN's Steve Kim called Berchelt-Valenzuela a "classic stay-busy fight".
Heck, just about everyone on Twitter said the same thing, and even the ESPN crew calling the fights on Saturday night (Joe Tessitore, Andre Ward and Tim Bradley) said it, too.
But that's just code for a fight being a one-sided beatdown that everyone knows how it will end before it happens.
While the Berchelt-Valenzuela main event can potentially be excused because of the global pandemic, the plain truth of the matter is that fights like Berchelt-Valenzuela happen all the time in boxing because that's just how boxing works.
Or maybe it's better to say it's an example of how boxing doesn't work.
Because stay-busy fights like Berchelt-Valenzuela look ridiculous when offered up just a few minutes after five solid hours of UFC programming.
That company just gave the MMA world arguably the Fight of the Year in Poirier vs. Hooker.
Top Rank showed us a world champion against a guy who had no chance of winning the fight.
Six Judges? Let's Make It Seven and Make Boxing Better
Near the end of the opening bout, ESPN's Joe Tessitore casually mentioned that there would be six official judges for the evening, three scoring in-person from ringside like usual, and three more scoring the fights from television monitors offsite.
Tessitore didn't go into the exact details about why that was happening, but Fight News suggested it was because health authorities in Mexico were seeking to limit the number of persons at the event so maybe it's because they wanted to test out how scoring fights remotely would do before moving to that model for the foreseeable future during the pandemic.
But here's some food for thought: why not just add more judges remotely anyway?
If there's one thing that plagues boxing over everything else it does wrong it's that boxing judges just can't seem to tab the winner often enough. Adding more boxing judges could only help. More judges means there'd be a better chance, statistically speaking, that they'd come up with the right winner.
And since we're changing the rules to suit boxing's best interests let's just make it seven judges so we can limit the number of draws in the sport, too.