4 Takeaways from Top Rank on ESPN Card

Jam Media/Getty Images

Immediately following the UFC Fight Night card on ESPN was a Top Rank Boxing on ESPN card featuring WBO junior featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete taking on Uriel Lopez in a non-title bout at featherweight in Mexico City.

Navarrete, 25, has been one of the most active world titleholders in boxing since winning his belt from Isaac Dogboe back in December 2018. But other than his immediate rematch against Dogboe six months later, Navarrete has yet to face the kind of opposition that could launch his career into the stratosphere.

Still, he's one of the most tenacious boxers on the planet right now, a violent and destructive force who seems to be on his way to establishing his name among the top fighters in the sport.

Winning seven fights in 13 months tends to do that, and hailing from the boxing-crazed country of Mexico doesn't hurt either.

Navarrete stopped the overmatched Lopez in the sixth round. Here are four takeaways to consider now that the fight is over.