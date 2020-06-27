Browns Will Form Committee to Advocate for Social Justice, Kevin Stefanski Says

The Cleveland Browns will form a committee that will help advocate for social justice.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Thursday about his goal to speak with players and develop a plan to help in the fight against racism:

"We'll sit down and continue, continue, continue to be about action and things that we can do in the community. Those are ongoing, but definitely something that when we get back together, it will be easier for us to all make sure that there are action items that we can put into place once we get back together."

Stefanski's comments come after general manager Andrew Berry sent an email to all Browns employees in the days after George Floyd was killed while in Minneapolis police custody. Andrew Gribble of the team's official website noted that email led to the development of the Browns' #BeTheSolution campaign:

Gribble's article included a portion of Berry's email:

"On a personal level, I've cycled through feelings of frustration, anger, despondency and — yes — even hope throughout the week. I'm the father of two black boys and I'm most thankful that they are young enough to maintain their innocence. Whether you are empathetic or sympathetic, let's take some time to not ignore the obvious ... this is not 'business as usual.'"

All 32 NFL teams have been involved in social justice work in recent years, with members of the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers previously forming their own respective social justice committees.

In January 2018, the NFL and Players Coalition partnered up to form a 10-person social justice committee made up of five team owners and five players.

