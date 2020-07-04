Predicting NFL Stat Leaders for 2020

0 of 10

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Superstar players come to mind when we think about statistical leaders. However, history has proven we should expand that list of potential top performers in high-impact categories.

In 2019, turnover-prone Jameis Winston racked up the most passing yards with 5,109. Lamar Jackson experienced exponential growth in his second season, throwing for a league-leading 36 touchdowns en route to an MVP award. In his sixth campaign, first as a full-time starter, edge-rusher Shaquil Barrett won the sack title.

Let's take a look at the players who will shine in 2020 because of their supporting casts or prospective opportunities. We'll project the stat leaders and runner-ups for 10 categories on offense and defense.

Will we see another crop of ascending playmakers emerge? Among the established household names, who's going to put together another dominant season?