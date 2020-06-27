Panthers' Matt Rhule: Teddy Bridgewater 'Certainly' Has Arm to Throw Deep

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 27, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 05: Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the New Orleans Saints warms up before the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule isn't concerned about Teddy Bridgewater's ability to push the ball down the field if he has to. 

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Rhule addressed his quarterback's arm strength and deep-passing capabilities. 

"He certainly has the arm strength to do it," the Panthers coach said. "But I think he's done what he's been asked to do."

                        

