Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey Buys $5.4 Million Home in Fort Lauderdale

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey completed the $5.4 million purchase of a three-story, six-bedroom mansion in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

TMZ Sports reported Saturday the house is a waterfront property with its own dock. It features seven bathrooms, two half bathrooms, a game room, a bar and even an elevator. There's also in-ground pool as part of a backyard patio overlooking the water.

Pouncey is an Oklahoma native who moved to Florida before attending Lakeland Senior High School and the University of Florida. The Steelers selected him in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft.

The 30-year-old lineman has earned eight Pro Bowl appearances and five All-Pro selections (two first team and three second team) during his nine years with Pittsburgh.

Pouncey signed a two-year, $22 million contract extension with the Steelers in March 2019 that runs through the 2021 season. His career earnings will be an estimated $82.9 million by the completion of that deal, per Spotrac.

"It's bigger than football. It means joy. It brings so much excitement," he said after he signed the extension. "The Steelers organization, it's more than a business to them. They care about their players. I truly see that. They are family to me."

Pittsburgh is scheduled to open the 2020 season Sept. 14 with a Monday Night Football game against the New York Giants.